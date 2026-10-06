Britain likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Jerusalem consulate closes, sources say

Britain is likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Israel carries out its order to shut the British consulate in East Jerusalem this week in a dispute over sanctions targeting Israeli settlements, four sources said. Israel on September 8 ordered Britain to ‌close the East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days and remove its diplomats from the city, after Britain said it would impose a ban on trade of goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The 30-day deadline for Britain to close the consulate ends on Thursday, which will impact around 30 British diplomats who work there, along with their family members, the ‌sources said. If the consulate is closed, Britain is likely to respond by expelling a similar number of Israeli diplomats from Israel's embassy to the United Kingdom, the sources ‌said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The sources did not say how quickly Britain would act if the consulate closes. After Britain announced the sanctions, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused London of interfering in this month's Israeli general election. The British foreign office and the Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment. An Israeli official said any action against Israel would be met with a response.

The British sanctions announcement, and Israel's response, marked a new low ⁠in the ​relationship between the once steadfast allies. Britain has ⁠repeatedly criticised Israel over its actions in the war in Gaza and over Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians. Israel's government has accused Britain's governing Labour party of being hostile towards Israel. The British consulate, in the Sheikh Jarrah ⁠neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, handles the country's relations with Palestinians in the city as well as in the West Bank and Gaza. It also provides consular services to Palestinians.

The consulate has been in Jerusalem ​for almost 200 years, long before the State of Israel was established in 1948. Reuters reported on Monday that Britain's top national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, had quietly ⁠visited Israel last week in a bid to keep the consulate open but failed to reach an agreement. A fifth source said Britain was still hopeful an agreement could be reached.

Two other sources said that Britain has asked ⁠European countries ​to raise the issue with Israel in hope of convincing the government to reverse its decision. A spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Reuters on Monday the consulate would close on Thursday.

In announcing the sanctions, Britain said that Israel's actions were undermining the possibility of a two-state solution — the idea of a Palestinian state co-existing peacefully alongside ⁠Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government openly rejects the idea of Palestinian statehood. Britain, which recognised the State of Palestine last year, cited Israeli government-backed projects to expand settlements and rising ⁠settler attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank. ⁠The British sanctions are to take effect next year.

France and Canada joined in announcing sanctions. Israel has not taken action against Paris or Ottawa. The incident highlighted growing frustration among Israel's longtime allies over its settlements in the occupied West Bank, territory Israel captured in ‌a 1967 war. Nearly all ‌countries and all UN bodies view the settlements as illegal under international law, which Israel disputes.

(Reporting ​by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Peter Graff)