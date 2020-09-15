CBI carries out searches at 9 places, including residence of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh: Officials.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Chinas industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while retail sales grew for the first time this year, suggesting the economic recovery is gathering pace as demand starts to improve more broadly from the coronavirus ...
A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russias COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the Sputnik-V shot. Fift...
Daniel Oyelesi, who runs a laundry business in Nigerias capital Abuja, is reeling from the double whammy of price rises for petrol and electricity imposed in recent weeks that he says will harm his two-year-old business.Earlier this month N...
Japans Kei Nishikori says hes gaining in confidence after scoring his first win in over a year on Monday on the comeback trail from elbow surgery, but needs more matches ahead of the French Open starting in less than two weeks. Nishikori wa...