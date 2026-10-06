Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 17:31 IST
Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks

Euroleague shareholder clubs ​rejected an offer from the NBA ​on Tuesday to join its ‌NBA ​Europe project, while leaving the door open to further talks.

The clubs did not reach a formal decision on a ‌proposed 10-year strategic plan that would expand the competition from 20 to 24 teams. Representatives of Euroleague's 13 permanent shareholder clubs met near Lake Como to discuss the expansion plan, ‌with the prospect of an agreement with the NBA dominating discussions around the ‌future of European basketball.

Euroleague told Reuters last Friday that it remained open to collaboration with the NBA. Although the clubs rejected the current proposal, talks could continue. A senior sports executive told Reuters that ⁠any ​collaboration between Euroleague ⁠and the NBA was unlikely before 2028 because of the difficulty of organising a new competition in ⁠time for the 2027-28 season.

Both the NBA and Euroleague have said throughout 2026 that they ​would like to work together on a new competition, but each has also ⁠made clear it is prepared to pursue its own plans if no agreement is reached. No deadline has ⁠been ​set for a deal, although the sides have indicated they want greater clarity by the end of the season.

Under Euroleague's proposed expansion plan, the competition would ⁠grow from 20 to 24 teams and the 13 shareholder clubs would become permanent ⁠franchises. Up to eight ⁠additional long-term licences could also be awarded. The remaining places would be filled through a combination of short-term licences, wildcards and ‌sporting qualification ‌through the BKT EuroCup.

(Writing by Ruairidh Barlow, ​editing by Ed Osmond)

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