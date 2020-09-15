Left Menu
Development News Edition

Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh, says Rajnath Singh in LS.PTI ACB/NAB RT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:22 IST
Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh, says Rajnath Singh in LS.PTI ACB/NAB RT

Since April, we have seen increase in troops and weapons deployment along LAC in Ladakh, says Rajnath Singh in LS.PTI ACB/NAB RT

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 113 people succumbing to infection in last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 113 people succumbing to infection in last 24 hours....

COVID-19 episode made me mentally stronger, says hockey skipper Manpreet

India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh says going through a stressful isolation period while recovery from coronavirus has made him a mentally strong player who is now equipped to tackle any situation on the field. Manpreet was one of the si...

China's attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath on border stand-off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighboring country is unacceptable....

Some immunosuppressants do not increase COVID-19 risk: Scientists

Therapeutics which suppress the immune system in those with inflammatory diseases like psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis are not associated with a significantly greater risk for contracting COVID-19, according to a study which says these p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020