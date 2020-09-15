Left Menu
There are 18 states/UTs where total number of active cases are between 5,000 and 50,000: Health Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:18 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Latest News

UK says working hard to fix problems with COVID testing

Britains health minister said on Tuesday that the government was working around the clock to fix what he said were operational challenges in the novel coronavirus testing system caused by a surge in demand. There are operational challenges ...

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love after 4 years of marriage

Singer Ray J has filed for divorce from Princess Love, his wife of four years. According to The Blast, the One Wish singer has also asked for joint custody of the couples two children nine-month-old son Epik Ray, and daughter Melody Love...

Mali must appoint civilian government immediately, says regional bloc

Malis military coup leaders must hand over power to a civilian transitional government immediately, the chairman of the West African regional bloc said on Tuesday, as a deadline expired for the ruling junta to appoint interim leaders. The 1...

4,132 paramilitary die on duty in 3 years: MHA

A total of 4,132 paramilitary personnel died during duty between 2017 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on TuesdayUnion Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the deaths include gazetted officers, subordinate officers and other ra...
