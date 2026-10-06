DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 6

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TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 ASTANA - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said will travel to Kazakhstan for a state visit. (Final day)

SUVA/ FUNAFUTI - Nepal ‌Foreign Minister Shisir ​Khanal to attend the Pre-COP Leaders' Event in Fiji and Tuvalu and deliver remarks at the leaders' plenary on Oct. 6 (Final day) HANOI - Panama President Jose Raul Mulino and his spouse embark on an official visit to Vietnam (to October 8).

REYKJAVIK/ATHENS/LISBON - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal for talks on economic, security, defense, energy and technology cooperation (to October 8). MANILA - Polish President Karol Nawrocki begins a state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.(to October 8).

NEW DELHI - Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin is set to pay a state ‌visit to India (To Oct 7) HELSINKI - The King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, pay a state visit to Finland. (To Oct 07)

ISLAMABAD - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Pakistan. (To Oct. 8) MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

ATHENS - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis in Athens. SINGAPORE - Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul speaks at a conference in Singapore - 1100 GMT

SPLIT, Croatia - French President Macron attends the ‌MED9 summit in Split, bringing together heads of state or government from EU countries to discuss regional priorities, European Council agenda, and adopt a joint declaration on resilience and security GREECE - Greece hosts East Mediterranean gas forum in Athens.

MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 CANBERRA - Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal to attend programmes organized by the Nepali Embassy in Canberra and the Nepali diaspora in Sydney and to hold bilateral talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (to October 12).

SINGAPORE - President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaks at the Forbes conference in Singapore - 1230 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurozone finance ministers to discuss high energy prices, the EU's savings and investment union - 1200 GMT

GLOBAL - World Sight Day LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as Steinmeier visits France. BANGKOK - The prime minister of East Timor, Xanana Gusmão, will make an official visit to Thailand (To Oct 10)

LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet in Luxembourg (0630 GMT). GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World Mental Health Day GLOBAL - World Day Against Death Penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 SLOVENIA - Slovenia Referendum Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali ⁠bombings

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine.

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BANGKOK - G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU liberal leaders to meet ahead of the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels. - 0600 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Council (To ⁠Oct 16) GLOBAL - World Handwashing Day

GLOBAL - International Day of Rural Women - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 GLOBAL - World Food Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

HONG KONG, People's Republic of China - APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (To Oct. 21) COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong ​Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct 21)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22) TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23) SAUDI ⁠ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus. OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

ATLANTA, United ⁠States - ​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 Guam - Guamanian Legislature election.

Guam - Guamanian Governor election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4 TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, ⁠NOVEMBER 16

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ⁠Day.

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre. SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack ‌on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry ‌over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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