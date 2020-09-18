Left Menu
Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units; such curbs should be ended: MHA.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Latest News

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally

A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama, where the storm sloshed ashore Wednesday, bringing wind and flooding rain. Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who w...

Madrid region orders partial lockdown in poorer, COVID-hit areas

The regional government of the Spanish capital Madrid ordered a lockdown from Monday in some of the poorer areas of the city and its outskirts that are home to about 850,000 people, after a surge in coronavirus infections there. Regional le...

Argument that states have not been given adequate share of tax collected by Centre does not hold ground. FM.

Argument that states have not been given adequate share of tax collected by Centre does not hold ground. FM....

Govt's high-power China Study Group carries out comprehensive review of situation in eastern Ladakh

The government on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the overall situation in eastern Ladakh including Indias operational preparedness in view of the continued belligerence by the Chinese army and its fresh attempts to intimidate ...
