EU's von der Leyen: exporters to get an extra year on methane rules

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 12:48 IST
EU's von der Leyen: exporters to get an extra year on methane rules

Exporters of ​methane will ​be given an extra ‌year to ​prepare for the European Union's methane regulation, said European ‌Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, who also reiterated that Europe faced pressures from high ‌energy costs. "We will give flexibility to exporters ‌for one more year on methane," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

She added that the European ⁠Commission ​would launch ⁠a strategic dialogue regarding European refineries, with a view ⁠to bringing down costs, and that Brussels would propose ​measures in the coming months to increase the ⁠share of electricity within overall energy demand. "We are all ⁠feeling ​these higher costs. Businesses are under high pressure. People struggle to pay their bills. ⁠And this could intensify as we head into winter. ⁠So, ⁠we need to act now," said von der Leyen.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026