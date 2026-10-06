EU's von der Leyen: exporters to get an extra year on methane rules

Exporters of ​methane will ​be given an extra ‌year to ​prepare for the European Union's methane regulation, said European ‌Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, who also reiterated that Europe faced pressures from high ‌energy costs. "We will give flexibility to exporters ‌for one more year on methane," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

She added that the European ⁠Commission ​would launch ⁠a strategic dialogue regarding European refineries, with a view ⁠to bringing down costs, and that Brussels would propose ​measures in the coming months to increase the ⁠share of electricity within overall energy demand. "We are all ⁠feeling ​these higher costs. Businesses are under high pressure. People struggle to pay their bills. ⁠And this could intensify as we head into winter. ⁠So, ⁠we need to act now," said von der Leyen.