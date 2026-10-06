Police clampdown on INDIA bloc protest; KC Venugopal, other opposition leaders detained

Tensions escalated in the national capital on Tuesday as Delhi Police detained Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and several other INDIA bloc leaders during their protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters. The detentions took place near the NITI Aayog office, where police personnel had barricaded the route to prevent the advancing delegation of opposition parliamentarians from reaching Nirvachan Sadan.

Meanwhile, continuing his march towards the Election Commission, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the headquarters and attempted to enter the Commission. Earlier, dramatic scenes unfolded as opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Gandhi, climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour while marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, along with his fellow MPs, were also seen atop the barricades as Delhi Police personnel attempted to halt the advancing march along the high-security corridor en route to Nirvachan Sadan. Raising slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the INDIA bloc leaders and supporters took to the streets of the national capital as their march towards the Election Commission began.

The INDIA bloc MPs later sat in protest near the NITI Aayog office. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, along with several other INDIA bloc MPs, took part in the protest march.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign.” The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties participated in the march and raised their concerns before the Election Commission (EC). The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC. The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. (ANI)