Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid ruckus over farm bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid ruckus over farm bills.

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid ruckus over farm bills.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Clinging to wild-card hopes, Mets host Braves again

The New York Mets playoff hopes looked pretty dim following a Friday night in which they lost by 13 runs and almost everyone else battling for the final National League wild-card spot won. But the Mets picture doesnt look nearly as bleak fo...

Marlins, Nationals ready for 2nd DH in 3 days

The host Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals will conclude their five-game series Sunday with their second doubleheader in three days. The Marlins 27-24 are chasing their first postseason berth since 2003 and enter Sunday in second place...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his ...

Tigers look for split of series with Indians

A lot of different faces have dotted the Detroit Tigers roster this season. Unexpectedly, the managerial office has a new occupant, too. Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement, effective immediately, prior to the Saturdays 5-2 home win ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020