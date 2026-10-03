A ​private jet has ‌gone missing ​while traveling to Boston from Bermuda ‌with six people on board, the US Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The Federal ‌Aviation Administration notified the Coast ‌Guard early Saturday that it had lost contact with the plane, a Gulfstream jet ⁠used ​as ⁠a medical transfer aircraft, a Coast Guard spokesperson ⁠said by email. The Coast Guard ​said it has dispatched air and ⁠surface crews to search for the plane ⁠near ​Nantucket, an affluent island community south of mainland Massachusetts.

Weather conditions ⁠in Nantucket were clear as of ⁠Saturday morning ⁠according to Accuweather.