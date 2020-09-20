Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers for decades bound by constraints & bullied by middlemen; bills passed by Parliament will liberate them: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:31 IST
Farmers for decades bound by constraints & bullied by middlemen; bills passed by Parliament will liberate them: PM Modi.

Farmers for decades bound by constraints & bullied by middlemen; bills passed by Parliament will liberate them: PM Modi.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Depressed' woman jumps to death in Noida, man hangs self in Gr Noida

A 50-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for depression, died after she allegedly jumped off a high-rise building in Noida, while a man allegedly hanged himself after a fight with his wife in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday. The woman...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Oppn parties slam farm bills as 'death warrant' of farmers; BJP accuses them of misleading

The Opposition led by the Congress in Rajya Sabha on Sunday criticised the farm bills, saying they will not sign on the death warrant of farmers, and demanded that they be sent to the Select Committee for scrutiny, while the ruling BJP acc...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020