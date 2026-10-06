Trump says Becton Dickinson to invest $3 billion to expand US medical product manufacturing

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 09:17 IST
Trump says Becton Dickinson to invest $3 billion to expand US medical product manufacturing

‌American medical ​technology company Becton Dickinson has ‌agreed to invest $3 billion to bring manufacturing of essential ‌medical products to the United ‌States, President Donald Trump said on Monday in a ⁠post on ​the ⁠Truth Social website.

BD will invest ⁠more than $1 billion in ​Nebraska to ramp up production ⁠of numerous products, including needles ⁠made ​with American steel, Trump said. Becton Dickinson did ⁠not immediately reply to a ⁠request ⁠from comment from Reuters.

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