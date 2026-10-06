Trump says Becton Dickinson to invest $3 billion to expand US medical product manufacturing
American medical technology company Becton Dickinson has agreed to invest $3 billion to bring manufacturing of essential medical products to the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday in a post on the Truth Social website.
BD will invest more than $1 billion in Nebraska to ramp up production of numerous products, including needles made with American steel, Trump said. Becton Dickinson did not immediately reply to a request from comment from Reuters.