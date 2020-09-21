I want to assure farmers that minimum support price, govt procurement of their produce will continue: PM Modi on farm bills.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI wo...
Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republics crude exports.Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran wi...
Realme today unveiled the Realme UI 2.0, the latest iteration of its customized Android skin alongside the Narzo 20 series in India. The new Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is claimed to offer a 45 increase in System Resources Utilisation Ef...
One Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with police team between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem area in Khammam, the police said on Monday. One Naxal escaped from the spot, while a weapon and a bike were seized.According to a senior police off...