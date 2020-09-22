We need reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders and addresses contemporary challenges:PM.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
Manhattans district attorney said on Monday he could have grounds to investigate President Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, as he seeks to persuade a federal appeals court to let him enforce a subpoena for Trumps tax returns. ...
The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects todays realities, gives voice to all stakeholders,...
Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP has taken a stake in Comcast Corp in a bet that the media companys stock is undervalued, a regulatory filing on Monday showed.The investor has taken a stake of 7.16 million shares, the filing said ...