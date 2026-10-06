Real estate sales momentum set to pick up in 2HFY27 on strong launch pipeline: Report 

India’s real estate sector is expected to see a pick-up in sales momentum in the second half of FY27, supported by a healthy pipeline of project launches and resilient housing demand across key markets, according to a report by Emkay Research. Real estate demand remained resilient across India in 2QFY27, with Bengaluru recording healthy residential absorption and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) maintaining steady sales momentum.

However, Gurugram witnessed some cancellations, largely from short-term investors. At the same time, projects by established developers remained relatively insulated due to a higher share of end-users and long-term investors, Emkay noted. “Although Gurugram is seeing some cancellations, predominantly by short-term investors, reputed players have not seen much in their projects, as these are predominantly driven by end-users or long-term investors.”

Project launches remained subdued during the quarter due to seasonal factors, leaving pre-sales largely dependent on existing inventory. However, “With 2H typically being a stronger period for real estate developers, a healthy launch pipeline is lined up across most developers, which should support a pick-up in sales momentum,” the report said.

Major developers have already posted 2QFY27 business update, posting robust pre-sales numbers. Separately, the report also mentioned, India’s mall consumption remained resilient in 2QFY27, extending the momentum seen over the previous three quarters despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“Consumption trends remained resilient in 2QFY27 despite a relatively weak quarter, sustaining the momentum witnessed over the last three quarters amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.” It noted that listed mall operators continued to benefit from asset repositioning, including the addition of premium brands, expansion of high-value categories such as jewellery, tenant remixing and a greater focus on experience-led retail through enhanced food and beverage offerings.

Emkay expects major mall operators to report strong consumption growth in 2QFY27, supported by broad-based spending across categories. (ANI)