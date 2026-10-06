"We caught them red-handed": Akhilesh Yadav challenges CEC, says "let Gyanesh Kumar come and explain"

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the poll body of orchestrating large-scale voter deletion and asserting that the ruling party is "terrified" of the opposition's push for transparency.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 12:05 IST
"We caught them red-handed": Akhilesh Yadav challenges CEC, says "let Gyanesh Kumar come and explain"
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a blistering attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the poll body of orchestrating large-scale voter deletion and asserting that the ruling party is "terrified" of the opposition's push for transparency. Speaking to reporters amid heavy police barricading during the INDIA bloc’s protest march toward the Election Commission headquarters, Yadav directly challenged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to explain alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls.

"We never fear the blazing sun or the sweat. The people of the BJP are terrified, which is why barricades have been put up everywhere," Yadav said. Confronting the poll panel with specific allegations of voter suppression, the SP chief remarked: "If the BJP is so impartial, let Gyanesh Kumar come here and explain whose signatures were forged in the name of Nandlal Nishad. Who fabricated 100 forms in the name of Dashrath? The CEC must come here and answer. We caught them... the Samajwadis caught this red-handed."

"The rules clearly dictate that you cannot delete more than five votes or submit more than five Form-7 applications. Yet, over 100 forms were fraudulently filed," Yadav added, alleging that the poll body had repeatedly turned a blind eye to electoral misconduct in previous assembly and parliamentary elections. The protest, which saw leaders marching from Parliament's Makar Dwar toward Nirvachan Sadan, drew wide participation from INDIA bloc allies demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties participated in the march and raised their concerns before the Election Commission (EC). The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC. The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. (ANI)

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