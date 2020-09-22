To personally serve tea to those who attacked him, those sitting on dharna shows Harivansh is blessed with humble mind, big heart: PM.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
My fast may perhaps inspire self-purification in those who behaved insultingly towards me RS dy chairman Harivansh....
The eight opposition Rajya Sabha members suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House and who stayed overnight on the Parliament lawns in a sit-in protest have said that they will withdraw protest d...
Jaipur Foot, which is engaged in the service of differently-abled people, has resumed its free artificial limb fitment centers at 20 places in India after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its US-based officials have said. Interrupted f...
After winning the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli credited spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with changing the course of the game. SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Mo...