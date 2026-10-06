France to raise Yemen humanitarian aid after Houthi offensive
France will provide an additional 3 million euros ($3.36 million) to support the Yemeni people following an escalation in fighting across the country that has created a "humanitarian shock", its foreign minister said on Tuesday. "The Houthi offensive in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait has triggered a new humanitarian shock," Jean-Noel Barrot said in a speech to humanitarian organisations in Paris.
"In response to this tragedy, I have decided to allocate an additional 3 million euros in support, bringing our total aid to the Yemeni population to more than 7 million euros in 2026." Barrot also said Paris would provide an extra 7 million euros to help fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.