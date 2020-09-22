Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament passes bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from list of essential commodities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:13 IST
Parliament passes bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from list of essential commodities.

Parliament passes bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from list of essential commodities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh CM seeks flight services from Bilaspur to metro cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to provide flight connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. He also thanked Puri for restarti...

U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China

A New York City police officer who also serves as a U.S. Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long...

Empathy in the team's actions has given a new meaning to the company's work: Subodh

Gurugram Haryana India September 22 ANIBusinessWire India An exasperated Pawan Kumar fell in a wooden cot in the courtyard immediately after returning from another strenuous trip to Delhi and back in his diesel truck. His nine-year-old son...

London stocks rebound from earlier losses; lockdown restrictions eyed

London shares rebounded slightly on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in more than three months as investors awaited details of new lockdown restrictions liable to deliver another blow to Britains struggling domestic economy. Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020