Journalist groups urge X to reject broad account-blocking requests in Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:04 IST
Journalist groups urge X to reject broad account-blocking requests in Turkey

Journalism groups called on social ​media platform X on ​Tuesday not to accept ‌requests ​by the authorities to restrict access to accounts held by journalists and media outlets in ‌Turkey without a clear and independently reviewable judicial decision. In a joint statement, the International Federation of Journalists, European Federation of Journalists and Turkish Journalists' Union ‌cited a rise in access restrictions and said X was complying ‌with requests that lacked adequate judicial scrutiny.

The groups urged X to carefully examine whether blocking requests by Turkish authorities were backed by independent and clear court decisions, ⁠and ​to reject ⁠broad or disproportionate demands as well as provide greater transparency over restrictions. They said requests from ⁠administrative authorities, law enforcement agencies or other public bodies should not by themselves ​be considered sufficient grounds to block access to journalists' or media ⁠organisations' accounts without independent judicial review.

According to the Freedom of Expression Association (IFOD), court decisions ⁠could ​be identified for only 115 of 1,270 X accounts subjected to access restrictions in Turkey in September, while the grounds ⁠for blocking the other 1,155 accounts were unknown. The accounts had a combined following ⁠of more ⁠than 35 million, IFOD said.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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