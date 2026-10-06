Journalist groups urge X to reject broad account-blocking requests in Turkey
Journalism groups called on social media platform X on Tuesday not to accept requests by the authorities to restrict access to accounts held by journalists and media outlets in Turkey without a clear and independently reviewable judicial decision. In a joint statement, the International Federation of Journalists, European Federation of Journalists and Turkish Journalists' Union cited a rise in access restrictions and said X was complying with requests that lacked adequate judicial scrutiny.
The groups urged X to carefully examine whether blocking requests by Turkish authorities were backed by independent and clear court decisions, and to reject broad or disproportionate demands as well as provide greater transparency over restrictions. They said requests from administrative authorities, law enforcement agencies or other public bodies should not by themselves be considered sufficient grounds to block access to journalists' or media organisations' accounts without independent judicial review.
According to the Freedom of Expression Association (IFOD), court decisions could be identified for only 115 of 1,270 X accounts subjected to access restrictions in Turkey in September, while the grounds for blocking the other 1,155 accounts were unknown. The accounts had a combined following of more than 35 million, IFOD said.
X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.