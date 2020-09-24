Next meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs likely to take place soon: MEA.

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Ravishankar Ayyanar on Thursday reviewed the security systems in place at the Sri City Special Economic Zone at Satyavedu in Chittoor district. Accompanied by Chittoor dist...
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, an absconding alleged conspirator in the attack on a Bengaluru police station on August 11, officials said. A 44-year old resident of Bengaluru, Ali was allegedly invo...
Polands ruling party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members, a top party member said Thursday. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in parliamen...
Britain is preparing sanctions on individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations in Belarus, working with the United States and Canada to hold President Alexander Lukashenko and his government to account. Foreign Secretary Domini...