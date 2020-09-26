Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi and Rajapaksa expressed satisfaction over robustness of defence cooperation; agreed to further strengthen maritime security ties: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:03 IST
Modi and Rajapaksa expressed satisfaction over robustness of defence cooperation; agreed to further strengthen maritime security ties: MEA.

Modi and Rajapaksa expressed satisfaction over robustness of defence cooperation; agreed to further strengthen maritime security ties: MEA.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh: Rohru MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Himachal Pradeshs Rohru MLA Lal Brakta has become the eighth legislators in the state to have contracted coronavirus. The Congress MLA took to Facebook to share his health status on Saturday.Brakta said he got himself tested on Friday morni...

Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Assam campus

Union Minister of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday inaugurated the new Indian Agricultural Research Institute IARI, Assam campus. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar announced that the IARI, Assam will be named after Pandit...

Ex-DGP of Bihar meets Nitish; speculations of joining politics intensify

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officers sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to join politics. Pandey, who stepped down ...

Hyderabad: K Tarakarama Rao holds video conference to resolve revenue problems under civic body

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao on Saturday held a video conference to sort out various revenue related problems under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC. The video conference was attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020