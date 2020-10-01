SC rejects PIL seeking independent inquiry into alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same. The barbaric criminals will definitely b...
Swedens economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but there are risks ahead which may require the central bank to use all its tools in the fight, the minutes of the Riksbanks September policy meeting showed on Thursday. If the...
Olympique Lyonnais have signed Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan on a five-year deal for a fee of 20 million euros 23.49 million, the Ligue 1 club said. Paqueta, 23, made 44 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joi...
The Supreme Court Thursday rejected a PIL filed by retired bureaucrats alleging gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic by the central government as the number of those infected by the virus has crossed 63 lakh in the country. A bench ...