Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Teammates and fans bid emotional farewell to Messi ahead of Argentina finale

From former and current team mates to tearful fans outside the ​Monumental stadium, tributes poured in for Argentine great Lionel Messi on Tuesday as the country prepared to bid farewell to ​their captain in his final international appearance. Brazil's Neymar, Messi's former Barcelona and Paris ‌St Germain teammate ​and longtime friend, said the whole world should be grateful for what the Argentine had given the sport.

Missouri freshman OL awaiting a heart transplant

Johnnie "DJ" Jones, a freshman offensive lineman at Missouri, is hospitalized in Florida awaiting a heart transplant. Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the news on Tuesday while fighting back his emotions.

Report: Formula 1 returning to Africa in 2030

Formula 1 is set to ‌return to Africa with a race in Rwanda in 2030, RacingNews365 reported on Tuesday. An agreement has been reached and an official announcement could come later this year, per the report.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson retires to focus on mental health

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson retired Tuesday after 14 seasons and two Super Bowl championships. Johnson, 36, who missed Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons, said he wants to focus on his mental health.

Tennis-Djokovic wins China Open as De Minaur retires injured

Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title after Australia's Alex ‌de Minaur retired with a groin injury during the final on Tuesday. De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop after winning the first game of ‌the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.

Sixers lose backup C Ariel Hukporti to torn Achilles

Philadelphia 76ers center Ariel Hukporti suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Monday night's preseason opener. The team announced that he will undergo surgery on Tuesday and further updates would be provided as appropriate.

Report: Ravens TE Durham Smythe (Achilles) out for season

Baltimore Ravens tight end Durham Smythe will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn Achilles, NFL Network reported on Tuesday. An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury, which occurred during Sunday's 24-18 victory against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Golf-US captain Furyk says changes coming for Ryder Cup team

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk ⁠conceded on Tuesday ​that his team's dismal foursomes record was "not an anomaly" and promised changes ahead ⁠of next year's competition at Adare Manor where they will try to deny Europe a third consecutive victory. The U.S. have won only three of 16 foursomes matches across the last two editions of the biennial Ryder Cup and also struggled in the same format at the last two Presidents Cups where they went 5-13-0 ⁠against a lineup of international players from outside Europe.

Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks

Europe’s biggest basketball clubs snubbed an offer to team up with the NBA on Tuesday, raising the prospect of a battle for the continent’s top teams, players and commercial riches. Sources familiar with the ​discussions told Reuters that the Euroleague's shareholder clubs rejected a collaboration offer from the NBA, though the door on a deal was not yet closed.

Tennis-Gauff hits out at racist abuse after replayed point in Beijing sparks backlash

Coco Gauff said she had ⁠received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media after the two-times Grand Slam champion beat local teenager Sun Xinran at the China Open on Monday in a match where a replayed point sparked an online backlash. The American won 7-5 6-1 to reach the fourth round, but was targeted after stopping play during a crucial point in the first ⁠set, ​raising her hand to complain about a flickering advertising board just as Sun was about to put away a winner.

Fred Claire, GM of Dodgers' 1988 World Series team, dies at 91

Fred Claire, who went from a local sportswriter to the architect of a World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers team, died Monday. It was his 91st birthday.

Michigan TE apologizes for leaked texts criticizing OC

Michigan tight end Zack Marshall posted an apology online Tuesday after making what he called "inappropriate comments" about his offensive coordinator in a group text that leaked. The messages, posted ⁠to X on Monday by the account College Transfer Portal, showed Marshall criticizing coordinator Jason Beck and the Wolverines' offense.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson watching film with Randy Moss, might rest with bye looming

Having a Lamborghini in the garage might make sense only ⁠to an owner tasked with keeping such a prized investment safe. In similar context, ⁠the Vikings are thinking carefully about whether to put All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the field for Week 5, with a bye week -- and nearly two weeks of rehab and rest for his injured ankle -- on deck.

All-Star pitcher 'Sudden Sam' McDowell dies at 84

Six-time All-Star pitcher Sam McDowell, who played 15 seasons in the majors with four teams, died Monday at the age of 84. McDowell, a ‌left-hander nicknamed "Sudden Sam" for his brilliant fastball, spent ‌his first 11 seasons in Cleveland from 1961-71. He led the American League in strikeouts five times during that span, including two seasons ​with more than 300, and topped the league in ERA once.