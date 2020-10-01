Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:17 IST
Government collects Rs 95,480 crore gross GST revenue in September, as against Rs 86,449 crore in August: FinMin.

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not rapedCiting a forensic science laboratory FSL report, ...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...

Man lured to become 'escort' for women duped of Rs 15 lakh

A 40-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh after being lured by fraudsters to become a male escort for women, police said on Thursday. Based on his complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against three persons, includi...

German yields rise on upbeat PMI data but clouds loom

German government bond yields edged higher on Thursday, after posting their biggest monthly drop in five months in September as equities held onto gains, while European manufacturing survey data came broadly in line with expectations. The r...
