Under Secretary and above level officers to attend offices everyday: Personnel Ministry’s guidelines for central govt staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:32 IST
POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

ED's interim charge sheet in gold smuggling case: Cong, BJP demands Vijayan's resignation

The Opposition Congress and the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan citing the EDs chargesheet which claimed he was in knowledge of the appointment of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh ...

N Carolina city apologizes for deaths at 1979 anti-KKK rally

A city council in North Carolina has approved a resolution which apologises for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party. The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday nig...

Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

A single House race in Montana could determine the presidential election. Or it could be one in Minnesota. Or Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan or even Alaska all districts where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set out to not only expand the House ...

Have political will to implement bold steps to curb air pollution in Delhi: Kejriwal

There is political will to implement bold steps to tackle pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at&#160;Daring Cities 2020 conference on Wednesday, asserting the odd-even scheme by his government brought down pollution in ...
