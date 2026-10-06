UK police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:07 IST
UK police make further arrest over suspected Fairford airbase plot

British ​police said on ‌Tuesday they had ​arrested a 22-year old British man in London on suspicion of preparation ‌of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, the airbase used by the US ‌to strike Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the man was ‌arrested in Westminster and officers had searched a property in the same area. He remains in custody. The arrest is the latest in an ⁠investigation ​that has drawn international ⁠attention after US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran ⁠had subsequently prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from ​the base. Iran has denied any involvement in any alleged ⁠plot.

"This remains a live investigation and our specialist teams continue to pursue ⁠multiple ​lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding events near RAF Fairford," Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing ⁠Vicki Evans said on Tuesday. Six men in their 20s, arrested previously in ⁠connection ⁠with the investigation, including a dual British-Iranian national arrested on October 1, remain on police bail.

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