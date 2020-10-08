National flag will fly at half mast in Delhi, state capitals on Friday as mark of respect to Ram Vilas Paswan who died Thursday: Officials.

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
Petra Kvitova leaned more towards celebrating her return to the French Open last four after eight years than ruing her missed chances against Sofia Kenin in a 6-4 7-5 loss on Thursday.Kvitova, who suffered a career-threatening hand injury i...
In politics people you support may forget you sometimes but if you attack a group, then they will never forget and forgive you, Ram Vilas Paswan once said in an informal get-together when someone prodded him on the secret of goodwill and wa...
American Sofia Kenins amazing year continued as the fourth seed outmanoeuvred big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova 6-4 7-5 to reach her first French Open final on Thursday.The Moscow-born, Florida-based 21-year-old gave a masterclass of game man...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors desire to placate the United States in a dispute over water has given the beleaguered opposition a flag to rally around as it tries to loosen his grip on the national agenda.A leftist energy na...