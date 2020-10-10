Left Menu
FICCI fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms at demolition site: Delhi govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:23 IST
Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

FICCI fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms

The Delhi government on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg here, according to an official order. The...

Meghalaya Assembly committee asks govt to review rates for COVID-19 test

A Meghalaya Assembly committee has asked the state government to review the rates for COVID- 19 tests. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that the Meghalaya government has decided that COVID-19 tests will be charged fr...

Shaky ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow deal

A shaky ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh entered into force on Saturday after a deal was struck in Moscow between Baku and Armenia to allow prisoners and the bodies of the dead to be exchanged.It w...

Bengaluru FC launch mental health care programme for team

Bengaluru FC on Saturday announced the launch of Care Around The Corner -- the ISL clubs programme to raise awareness on mental health and provide the players and staff with on-call professional help through the season. The launch coincided...
