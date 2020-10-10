Left Menu
Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate admission; LSR College has 100 per cent cut-offs for three Honours courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:46 IST
A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Hindu Rao stir: Delhi govt orders shifting of COVID-19 patients to own facilities, mayor hits back

Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of COVID-19 patients from North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital to its own facilities, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain hitting out at the BJP-led civic body, saying it should hand over mu...

Serbia tests Chinese drones, Russian jets at major exercise

Russian-made jet fighters, helicopter gunships and tanks fired at ground targets while Chinese combat drones flew overhead on Saturday at the desolate Pester training ground in Serbias westernmost region in a show of revamped military power...

Body of priest cremated after administration's assurances to family; BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt

A temple priest, who died after being set afire allegedly by land-grabbers on Wednesday in Rajasthans Karauli district, was cremated after his protesting family members agreed to it following assurances from the administration, officials sa...
