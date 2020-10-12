Left Menu
Family members of Dalit woman who died after alleged gangrape in Hathras appear before Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:28 IST
Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Process for election of next chairperson to be concluded by December: ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to ...

Essar Ports' cargo handling rises 12.5 pc at 12.6 MT in Sept quarter

Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne MT in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in ...

Unnamed tennis player positive for virus

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirusThe ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and is currently asymptomatic. The tour adds that a contact traci...

PSA against 3 Shopian schoolteachers as students, alumni found involved in militant activities: Cops

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said it has booked three teachers of a religious school in Shopian district under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA after it came to the fore that some of its students and alumni were found involved in ...
