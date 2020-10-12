Family members of Dalit woman who died after alleged gangrape in Hathras appear before Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...
It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...
2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...
South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to ...
Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne MT in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in ...
A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirusThe ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and is currently asymptomatic. The tour adds that a contact traci...
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said it has booked three teachers of a religious school in Shopian district under the stringent Public Safety Act PSA after it came to the fore that some of its students and alumni were found involved in ...