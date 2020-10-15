Left Menu
Ministry of External Affairs denies claim by Pakistan PM's national security advisor that India sent message with desire for talks.

Ministry of External Affairs denies claim by Pakistan PM's national security advisor that India sent message with desire for talks.

Ministry of External Affairs denies claim by Pakistan PM's national security advisor that India sent message with desire for talks.

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Cycling-Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma

The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday. The four-time Tour de France champion, who has been struggl...

Soccer-German second tier game postponed with Osnabrueck players in quarantine

Germanys second division game between hosts VfL Osnabrueck and Darmstadt planned for Sunday has been postponed due to the majority of players from the home team having to go into quarantine, the German Football League DFL said on Thursday. ...

WNS Q2 net profit up 1.7 pc to USD 29.2 mn

Business process management major WNS Holdings on Thursday posted a 1.7 per cent rise in net profit to USD 29.2 million for the September quarter. As per the general accounting standards, the company had registered a net profit of USD 28....

UN: Europe's pandemic restrictions are 'absolutely necessary'

The head of the World Health Organizations Europe office said the exponential surge of coronavirus cases across the continent has warranted the restrictive measures being taken across the continent, calling them absolutely necessary to stop...
