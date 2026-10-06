Punjab: SGPC Chief makes preliminary probe report public in Anandpur Sahib Case; reiterates demand for CBI inquiry

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday made public the preliminary findings of the four-member inquiry sub-committee in connection with the Anandpur Sahib row, sharply criticising the alleged smear campaign and "social media trial" aimed at defaming the apex Sikh institution. Addressing a press conference, Dhami stated that a four-member committee—comprising Sardar Baldev Singh Kalyanpur, Sardar Gurmeet Singh Booth, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala, and Sardar Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, coordinated by Secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan—was constituted to thoroughly investigate the matter. The panel submitted its preliminary report within the mandated 15-day period, unearthing crucial and startling facts.

Advocate Dhami noted that while criminal cases are legally investigated and tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an orchestrated "social media trial" is being conducted in this case to tarnish the SGPC’s image. He questioned the grounds on which half-baked, unverified information is being leaked to the media daily to spread confusion and fabricate narratives of wrongdoing within the committee. Reiterating his demand for an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the SGPC chief cited historical precedents in Punjab, including the case of rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, pointing out that only a CBI investigation brings out the untainted truth in high-profile matters. He alleged a calculated conspiracy to weaken established Sikh institutions.

Advocate Dhami also categorically dismissed allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds or illicit foreign remittances, maintaining that every single rupee of the SGPC’s Dharma Prachar and charitable funds is audited, documented, and spent with complete transparency. Citing documentary evidence, Advocate Dhami stated that official booking entries, payment receipts, and room rent logs exist for the woman involved at: Room No. 38, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Guru Arjan Dev Niwas (Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar)

He emphasised that these records prove the woman stayed across different locations on different dates, completely debunking allegations that she resided continuously for six months at a single sarai (inn). Presenting the original sarai registers before the media, Dhami revealed evident physical tampering. He pointed out that after Entry No. 246, existing entries were struck out, numerical figures were altered, and fabricated lines were added. Entries from No. 247 to 281 were reportedly manipulated to create a falsified link. A preliminary handwriting review further indicated that these entries were forcibly inserted at a later stage.

Concluding his address, the SGPC President affirmed that the committee is fully cooperating with legal processes and will take all necessary legal steps to present the unvarnished truth before the Sangat (Sikh community). (ANI)