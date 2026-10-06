WHO says no signs of further Russian infections after plague lab worker dies

​The World ​Health ‌Organization said on Tuesday ​that Russian authorities have ‌identified all of the people in contact with a laboratory worker ‌at a plague research institute ‌in Siberia who died of unknown causes. "All of the patients' ⁠contacts ​have ⁠been reportedly been identified and are being ⁠monitored for illness, and none ​to date have shown symptoms of ⁠illness," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

He ⁠said ​Russian authorities, who have yet to officially respond ⁠to a WHO request for information, ⁠are ⁠investigating whether pneumonic plague caused her death.