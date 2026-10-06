WHO says no signs of further Russian infections after plague lab worker dies
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Russian authorities have identified all of the people in contact with a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia who died of unknown causes. "All of the patients' contacts have been reportedly been identified and are being monitored for illness, and none to date have shown symptoms of illness," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.
He said Russian authorities, who have yet to officially respond to a WHO request for information, are investigating whether pneumonic plague caused her death.