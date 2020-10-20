Left Menu
Development News Edition

If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, elderly at risk: Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:12 IST
If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, elderly at risk: Modi.

If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, elderly at risk: Modi.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...

M3M records 500 crores of sales within 14 days of the launch of 'Port Your Property' campaign

M3M Group in association with PYP introduces a campaign redefining the rules of Indian Real Estate. Delay in delivery leading to innumerable stalled real estate projects is the prime challenge faced by customers in the real estate scenario....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020