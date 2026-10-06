SpaceX seeks approval for Florida gas pipeline to support Cape Canaveral launches

Elon Musk's SpaceX is seeking approval to build ​a natural gas pipeline in ​Florida to supply fuel for its ‌rocket launched ​from Cape Canaveral, according to a state regulatory filing from September. A SpaceX subsidiary, Coastal Connect Services (CCS), has requested the ‌Florida Public Service Commission to approve a tariff for a new 32.4-mile, 16-inch natural gas transmission pipeline in Brevard County, where Cape Canaveral is located.

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