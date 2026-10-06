Russian attack kills 6 in Ukraine's Kharkiv, shatters residences

Russian ‌bombs ​struck a residential area of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Monday, killing six people, injuring nearly 60 and shattering apartment buildings, officials said. Oleh ‌Syniehubov, governor of the northeastern region, said on Telegram that three bombs had hit different areas of the city. He said 59 people were injured, with 30 of them being treated in hospital, three in a ‌serious condition.

Three of the injured were children. Mayor Ihor Terehov said emergency crews had recovered ‌three bodies from rubble.

Facades and balconies on residential buildings were badly damaged and apartments inside were smashed. Rescue workers led stunned residents out of buildings, guiding them carefully around piles of rubble. "We saw two wounded neighbours covered in blood. My daughter went ⁠outside, ​and our cat ran ⁠away," resident Viktoriia Nahornyak told Reuters Television over the wail of an air raid siren.

"I only grabbed my documents and went ⁠outside in the clothes I'm wearing right now," she said. One resident was found dead in his bed. Another ​body lay on the ground, covered with a blanket.

Officials said warehouses were also damaged in ⁠the strike. Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, is Ukraine's second-largest city.

From the outset of the war in ⁠February ​2022, it has withstood sustained Russian attacks and suffered considerable damage. Elsewhere, a Russian drone struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, triggering a fire and injuring three people who ⁠were initially trapped on the building's ninth floor, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

And Russian air strikes killed ⁠one person in ⁠Sloviansk, one of several front-line cities in Ukraine's Donetsk Region that Russian forces aim to capture in their slow advance westward through the broader Donbas region.