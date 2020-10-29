Left Menu
Export of onion seeds banned with immediate effect: DGFT notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:04 IST
Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Suspension of goods trains hits industry, coal supply for power plants in Punjab

The suspension of freight trains amid farmers stir has affected coal supply for thermal plants in Punjab and hit states industrial sector, which is staring at massive financial losses. Nearly all industrial verticals, including bicycle and ...

Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh provided high-tech gear to manage heavy winter: military

Thousands of Chinese military personnel deployed at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh have been provided with high-tech equipment to manage the heavy winter, the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday. At an online briefing of the...

1 killed, 2 injured in Odisha while making bombs

One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion while making crude bombs at a place in Odishas Ganjam district on Thursday, police said. The three persons were making the bombs on the roof of a house at K Bhimpur village w...

Terrorism wiped out from Kashmir,now it s turn of Naxalism from entire country: Yogi

After ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, its time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Thursday. In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for a...
