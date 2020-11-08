Left Menu
Three Army soldiers, BSF jawan, 3 militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Machil sector: Def spokesman.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 15:24 IST
Three Army soldiers, BSF jawan, 3 militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Machil sector: Def spokesman.

Three Army soldiers, BSF jawan, 3 militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Machil sector: Def spokesman.

4 security forces personnel, 3 militants killed during infiltration bid by ultras in J&K's Machil

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The milit...

