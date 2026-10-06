INDIA bloc parties protest in Hyderabad, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Telangana Congress leaders, along with leaders and workers of other INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest outside the Collectorate office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:01 IST
INDIA bloc parties protest in Hyderabad, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
INDIA bloc members protesting outside the Collectorate office in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Congress leaders, along with leaders and workers of other INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest outside the Collectorate office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Motha Rohith alleged that democracy was being undermined and accused Gyanesh Kumar of working in favour of the BJP and attempting to remove eligible voters from electoral rolls.

“Today, the way democracy is being murdered, with Gyanesh Kumar working for the BJP across the country, and busy trying to remove the votes of eligible voters, against this, the Congress party, along with other parties of the INDIA alliance, is protesting across the entire country,” Rohith said. He said the protest was being held outside the Hyderabad Collectorate and announced further demonstrations against the Election Commission.

“On October 8th, taking all parties and the public along, we will also besiege the Lok Bhawan. On a large scale, on November 1st, we will go to Delhi, hold a protest in Delhi as well, and our protest will continue until he is removed,” he said. Rohith said the protesters were demanding the arrest and resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

“Our demand is to arrest Gyanesh Kumar, and to make him resign from his post,” he said. This comes as the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday hit the streets of the national capital with their protest march towards the Election Commission, raising slogans demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering the Election Commission office complex on Tuesday, following which INDIA bloc MPs staged a sit-in outside the EC office after marching from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

IVF Outcomes in Northern India: Examining Treatment Choices and Positive Pregnancy Tests

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026