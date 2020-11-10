Left Menu
Development News Edition

As of this morning, 46 pc COVID-19 tests in India were RT-PCR, 49 pc were rapid-antigen, 5 pc were CB-Nat and TrueNat: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:29 IST
As of this morning, 46 pc COVID-19 tests in India were RT-PCR, 49 pc were rapid-antigen, 5 pc were CB-Nat and TrueNat: Govt.

As of this morning, 46 pc COVID-19 tests in India were RT-PCR, 49 pc were rapid-antigen, 5 pc were CB-Nat and TrueNat: Govt.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oppose hatred in all its forms, UN chief urges

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres warned that alongside COVID-19, the virus of anti-Semitism and other identity-based forms of hate, has also been spreading.In recent months, a steady stream of prejudice has continued to blight our world an...

Second IPS-cadre rejig in Bengal in two days

In a second IPS-cadre reshuffle in two days, the West Bengal government on Tuesday made Laxmi Narayan Meena the new additional police commissioner of the Kolkata Police, an official notification said. Meena was earlier the Inspector General...

Goa Cong protests at SWR headquarters against rail project

Goa Congress leaders on Tuesday protested in front of the South Western Railway headquarters in Hubbali in Karnataka against a proposed doubling of tracks between Vasco near here and Londa in the neighbouring state. Goa Pradesh Congress Com...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020