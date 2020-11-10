I assure every citizen of Bihar that NDA govt will work with full dedication for balanced development of every person, every region: PM.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday. The review board suggested that NASA and the European Space Agency consider bumping...
Around 60 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the citys Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took a little less than three hours to d...
With a win in nine seats and leads in three others, the CPIML on Tuesday is all set for an impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist, often working in the margins of mainstream pol...
After months of wrangling, European Union negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on the blocs next seven-year budget and a coronavirus support package worth a total of some 1.8 trillion euros 2.1 trillion, which could enter force early ne...