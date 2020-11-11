Govt to give Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives for 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing: I&B Minister.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases. Scientists say students travelling from their hometowns to colleges in September was ...
India and China may be on the verge of a breakthrough in resolving the over six-month-long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh with both sides broadly agreeing on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponr...
Thousands of Ethiopian refugees were fleeing into neighbouring Sudan on Wednesday as federal troops continued to battle local forces in the closed-off northern Tigray region.With outsiders barred and communications down, the status of Prime...
Britain and the European Union are likely to miss their mid-November deadline to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with talks in London to break a deadlock expected to run through the end of this week, sources on both sides told Reuters on W...