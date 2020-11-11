Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to give Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives for 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing: I&B Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:18 IST
Govt to give Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives for 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing: I&B Minister.

Govt to give Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives for 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing: I&B Minister.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to stagger holiday travel for students

Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases. Scientists say students travelling from their hometowns to colleges in September was ...

India, China on verge of reaching agreement to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh

India and China may be on the verge of a breakthrough in resolving the over six-month-long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh with both sides broadly agreeing on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponr...

Thousands of refugees flee to Sudan from Ethiopia conflict

Thousands of Ethiopian refugees were fleeing into neighbouring Sudan on Wednesday as federal troops continued to battle local forces in the closed-off northern Tigray region.With outsiders barred and communications down, the status of Prime...

EU-UK trade talks set to go past mid-November deadline - sources

Britain and the European Union are likely to miss their mid-November deadline to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with talks in London to break a deadlock expected to run through the end of this week, sources on both sides told Reuters on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020