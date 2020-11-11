Public should not be put at unease when tax is collected, says PM Modi at inauguration of Income Tax Tribunal building at Cuttack.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Award distribution ceremony of National Water Awards, 2019 today in presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Jal S...
Myanmars main opposition on Wednesday demanded a re-run of a parliamentary election and called for military help to ensure fairness as partial results put Aung San Suu Kyis ruling party on course for another commanding victory.The military-...
Former Kent cricketer Graham Cowdrey has died at the age of 56 after a short illness. A right-handed middle-order batsman, Graham represented Young England before making his county debut in 1984, and he was a regular member of the Kent side...
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday reported nearly 54 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 323.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 702.18 crore in the correspon...