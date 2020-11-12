It's for BJP to decide whether or not LJP should be retained in NDA, says Nitish Kumar after it damaged JD(U)'s prospects in many seats.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra will get a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for Diwali, the state government announced on Thursday. Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.Women and Chil...
Ethiopian police said on Thursday that 242 operatives for the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF had been arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on suspicion of plotting to sow chaos.Weapons including bombs and bullets were confiscated with ...
P resident-elect Joe Biden will press on with building his governing team on Thursday, ignoring President Donald Trumps refusal to accept defeat. New records for coronavirus infections and hospitalizations ensured that the transition will b...
With cabinet expansion or reshuffle on the cards in Karnataka, political hobnobbing and aspirants openly expressing their ministerial ambitions have intensified within the ruling BJP in the state. A day after a section of BJP legislators me...