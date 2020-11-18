Manoharan says Lakshmi Vilas Bank has Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and Rs 17,000 crore in advances.

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...
Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine, who is seeking to replace long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested on Wednesday while campaigning in the east of the country, he said on Twitter. In two tweets, Wine -- whos...
In July, the Canadian province of Manitoba went two weeks without a single new case of COVID-19. Theaters and casinos reopened and children soon returned to school.By October, the 1.4 million people living in a province only slightly smalle...
Sales of luxury apparel, jewellery and beauty products are set to slide by nearly a quarter this year as the pandemic wipes out more than six years of growth, according to a study released Wednesday by the consultancy Bain. Still, the drop ...
A Delhi-bound GoAir plane from Riyadh made an emergency landing at Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday after a passenger suffered cardiac arrest and later died. The chartered flight -- G8-6658 -- carrying 179 passengers had sought priori...