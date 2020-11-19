Left Menu
Delhi government implementing from Thursday decision to reserve 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:18 IST
Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Germany EU presidency looking for solution to EU budget row - minister

The German EU presidency is still seeking a solution to the row in the European Union over a budget and recovery fund that aim to unlock billions of euros to help economies hit by the pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thu...

Belarus nuclear power plant restarts after equipment replaced

Belarus has resumed operations at a nuclear power plant inaugurated earlier this month by President Alexander Lukashenko, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Thursday, following the replacement of faulty equipment.The plant was re...

Madhya Pradesh govt reconstitutes tourism cabinet

The Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted its tourism cabinet, which will be headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said on Thursday. The cabinet committee will be chaired by the chief minister, while the principa...

Five New Zealand grounds to get gender-neutral facilities ahead of 2022 Women's World Cup

New Zealand government is providing NZD 2 million funds to upgrade five venues to gender-neutral facilities for the players ahead of the 2022 Womens World Cup. The tournament is to be played across five venues the Basin Reserve in Wellingto...
