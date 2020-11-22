Will meet our goal of 175 GW of renewable energy well before target of 2022; now we are seeking to achieve 450 GW by 2030: PM Modi at G20.

... ...
As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...
Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
... ...
Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...
For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper PM Modi at G20....
Entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology, finance to developing world PM Modi at G20....
Puducherry, Nov 22 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over some political parties hatching conspiracies to attack opponents and attempting to murder them out of vendetta. Speaking to reporters throug...