SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:20 IST
SC rejects sacked BSF jawan's plea against rejection of his nomination to contest 2019 LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

Japan to suspend domestic travel campaign in two cities - minister

The Japanese government is preparing to pause its domestic travel campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 cases, the minister handling the governments coronavirus response said on Tuesday.The move would be a blow to Prime M...

Sports News Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; NBA players meet Pope Francis to discuss social justice issues and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next ...

SABC implored to preserve jobs in planned retrenchments

The SABC board has been implored to return to the negotiation table with labour in an effort to preserve jobs in the broadcasters planned retrenchments.This comes after Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham...

Christmas getaways will need careful planning - UK minister

People in Britain will need to consider their Christmas travelling routes carefully if COVID-19 restrictions are temporarily relaxed for a fixed period over the festive season, the transport minister said on Tuesday. I want to be completely...
